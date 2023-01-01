Jack Harlow announces tour in home state Kentucky

Jack Harlow will be going on tour in his home state of Kentucky.

The 25-year-old musician took to Instagram on Thursday night to announce his upcoming tour, No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, which will kick off in November.

"The only tour I'm going on this year. Six shows across the state of Kentucky. No Place Like Home 2023," the First Class hitmaker wrote on Instagram alongside a graphic of him next to a map of Kentucky featuring the tour stops.

The trek will hit six cities within the state and commence on 24 November at Owensboro Sports Centre in Owensboro. The rapper will then hit Pikeville, Covington, Murray and Bowling Green. The tour will come to an end on 3 December in Lexington at the Rupp Arena.

The tour comes three months after Jack was honoured with a Hometown Heroes banner in Louisville.

In May, he launched The Jack Harlow Foundation, which will "serve as the Louisville, KY native's primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place," according to a statement.

The artist released his third studio album, Jackman., earlier this year.