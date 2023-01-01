Quavo's assistant sues venue where Takeoff was killed

Quavo's assistant, who was wounded in the shooting that killed rapper Takeoff, has sued the venue where the incident took place.

Joshua Washington, who was one of the three people who were wounded in the Houston shooting that killed Takeoff, sued the venue on Wednesday for failing to provide adequate security, screening or emergency assistance before or after the incident.

The assistant, who was working for Quavo at the time of the shooting in November 2022, has filed a lawsuit against 810 Billiards and Bowling, the owners and property managers.

"810 Houston was warned that they needed extra security. They knew it was a hotspot for violent crime and that an after-hours event like this could turn deadly in a second," Washington's attorney Bakari Sellers said in a statement. "But they ignored those warnings and now they have blood on their hands. This shooting was a tragedy. But it was a preventable tragedy."

According to the lawsuit, the defendants "provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hours controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees".

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that while the shooting took place, "no security personnel or personnel from the venue responded or otherwise attempted to deter or end the violence".

Takeoff was fatally shot in the early hours of 1 November at the age of 28. He was best known for performing in the hip-hop trio Migos alongside his uncle Quavo and Offset.

Washington was shot in his right side and rushed to the hospital after the incident. He claimed that as a result of the elevators and escalators at the venue being "not operational before, during, or after the event", he was forced to run down three flights of stairs.

The lawsuit comes two months after Takeoff's mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue.