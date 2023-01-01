Kellie Pickler breaks silence following death of husband Kyle Jacobs

Kellie Pickler has broken her silence six months after the death of her husband Kyle Jacobs.

In a statement released to People on Thursday, the I Wonder singer opened up about the death of the songwriter and musician, who died by suicide on 17 February aged 49.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'Do nothing, just be still,'" Kellie, 37, said. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

Thanking friends, family, and fans "for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way", Kellie continued, "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

The country singer and TV personality also revealed that she planned to hold a memorial service for Kyle.

"I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted," she stated, before signing off: "Love & Blessings, Kellie."

Kellie and Kyle got married on a private island in the Caribbean in January 2011.