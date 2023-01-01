Miley Cyrus announces new single Used To Be Young

Miley Cyrus has announced she will be releasing a new single dedicated to her "loyal fans".

The pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the new song, Used To Be Young, will be released on 25 August.

“This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The Flowers hitmaker will release the new song and an accompanying video as part of an incoming TV special titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).

The single will be available on 25 August while the TV event will air the night before and is said to include a “uniquely intimate” interview with Miley who will tell “untold stories from the first 30 years of her life for the first time ever,” according to a press release.

“In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues,” the performer wrote in the post. “This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY."

Miley also shared a video teaser which featured a clip of her sporting a Mickey Mouse leotard, presumably referencing her time on the Disney Channel. The star then sat down for the interview and said to the crew behind the camera, “I got nowhere to be b**tch.”

Used To Be Young comes months after the release of her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which featured the hit single Flowers. The track became the longest-running U.K. No.1 single by a female solo artist and earned billions of streams worldwide.