Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears split

Sam Asghari has opened up about his separation from Britney Spears.

In a Thursday Instagram Story, the model and fitness trainer addressed his recent split with the Hold Me Closer singer.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other(,) my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote on the platform. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other. And I wish her the best always.”

The previous day, Sam filed for divorce from the singer. In the filing, he said the couple had separated three weeks previously on 28 July.

He continued in his post, “S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

A representative for Sam also released a statement to Fox News Digital dismissing rumours that Sam planned to challenge his and Britney’s prenuptial agreement.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be,” the spokesperson said. “Sam has always and will always support her.”