Selena Gomez to release new single

Selena Gomez has announced she will be releasing a "fun little song" ahead of her album release.

The 31-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she will be dropping new music later this month.

“Ya’ll have been asking for new music for a while,” the Calm Down singer teased on Instagram alongside a photo of the Single Soon cover, featuring Selena in a chic fur jacket, as well as several other snaps.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now," the Who Says hitmaker added.

Selena is said to be working on her latest album, her fourth and the follow-up 2020's Rare. However, “she wanted to give her fans a fun end of the summer song to enjoy as they’ve been patiently waiting for new music,” a press release shared, according to Variety.

The single, produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, follows Selena and musician Rema’s chart-topping remix of Calm Down, which spent several weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, peaking at No.3.

Benny had also worked on Selena's hits Hands to Myself and Kill 'Em With Kindness from her 2015 album Revival.

The Rare Beauty founder has recently been busy working on the third season of the hit Disney+ series Only Murders in the Building, which premiered on 8 August.

The single will be released on 25 August.