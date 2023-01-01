Drake gifts Birkin bag to fan during concert

Drake gifted a Hermès Birkin handbag to a lucky fan during his concert on Wednesday.

During the rapper's performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, he surprised the crowd by walking onto the stage with a Hermès Birkin bag which he then gifted to a fan in the front row of the audience.

The generous gesture was filmed by a concertgoer and shared on TikTok by the fashion account Designer Ave. The clip was captioned, "His show tonight at the Forum in LA. But why wasn't it me lmao."

The video shows Drake, 36, approaching the edge of the stage with the pink handbag, which appeared to be the Birkin 30 in Epsom or Togo leather, with similar styles being sold for over $30,000 (£23,500).

The performer could be heard saying to the crowd, "Drake ain't cheap" as they cheered.

Once the Hotline Bling hitmaker chose a lucky recipient in the crowd, he stated, "Make sure she has security on the way out."

Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the unexpected moment.

One fan wrote on TikTok, "A free Birkin is crazy let me go get a front row ticket for Vegas."

Another fan wrote, "Can we talk about how he made sure the girl got security out the show to her car!?! The consideration this man has!!"

In 2017, the performer revealed that he has been collecting the luxury bags for years for "the woman I end up with".

Drake showed off his vast collection of the accessories, including a golden crocodile bag, during a 2020 Architectural Digest cover story featuring his lavish Toronto mansion. The costly bags could be seen displayed in his impressive two-storey closet.