NEWS Adam Lambert: 'I would sing along with Cher, so I kind of figured out how to imitate her' Newsdesk





This week on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, Adam Lambert came in to chat. The iconic singer reveals he will be on Aussie tv screens next year and also talks about how performing with Christina Aguilera in Brooklyn came about.





ADAM LAMBERT REVEALS HE WILL SOON BE ON AUSSIE TV SCREENS [28:17]



FITZY

We’ll see you back here in Australia again soon.



WIPPA

You know this studio mate, you've got a chair waiting for you. You’re always welcome.



ADAM

You know, I'm not gonna I'm not going to spoil anything. But you definitely will see me next year in Australia on television. But that's all I can say.





ADAM LAMBERT TALKS ABOUT PERFORMING WITH CHRISTINA AGUILERA IN BROOKLYN [25:43]



FITZY

We've got to set this up. He went on Jimmy Fallon and the game is called that's my jam. You had to see. Do you know the muffin man to the tune of believe by Cher. Let's have a listen again.



WIPPA

Had you always done a good Cher impersonation, Adam Lambert?



ADAM

You know, I remember when that song came out. And I was in high school. And I remember that album was really fun. I just gotten my first car and I would blast it while I was driving on the highway. And I would sing along with Cher, so I kind of figured out how to imitate her.



FITZY

How did you go with Christina Aguilera, mate? Did you perform Lady Marmalade? Is that correct, in Brooklyn?



ADAM

Yeah, yeah, it was wild. I heard that she was going to be performing at gay pride in New York. And I was there that weekend, you know, my partner, and I were like, oh, we should go see Christina, that would be so much fun. And I, I had her number in my phone randomly. Because before the pandemic, there was a whole plan that I was supposed to go tour with Christina across the United States. So I had her number and I just went, you know what, I'm just gonna go out on a limb here and text her to say, hey, we're coming to your show. So excited. And 20 minutes later, she texted me back and was like, Oh, that's so sweet. And then, like, 10 minutes after that, she was like, why don't you come sing with me? And I was like, Oh…



FITZY

Awesome, that is great



ADAM

Yeah. And you know, I've been a Christina fan since she first hit the scene. We're like, the same age. I remember I saw her tour when I was like, 19, you know, so it's like, she's always been a favorite of mine. And I was very flattered, and sort of shocked that I was getting to hit the stage with Christina Aguilera. It was it was pretty surreal.



WIPPA

Does Adam Lambert ever get nervous anymore? I mean, you performing with other artists, you do so many different gigs, you know, be at royalty or presidential, whatever it might be. Do you ever get nervous?



ADAM

I got a little nervous before the Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth. That was like a big deal. There were like half a million or, like half a million people eyes. They were. Yeah. And it was being televised. And we were opening the show. And it wasn't my typical setup. You know, it wasn't in an arena or in a TV studio. We were outside. I was running around on a fountain. Yeah, so when it's like a bunch of variables that you're not really used to that kind of chemical. It was it was good nerves. It was it was I was excited. I was really excited to be there.