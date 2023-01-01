NEWS Liam Gallagher heading for fifth solo Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher is pulling ahead to claim his fifth solo Number 1 album in the UK with Knebworth 22.



A live album recording Liam’s return to the site of perhaps Oasis’s most famous gigs, the singer-songwriter played two sold-out shows at Knebworth in June last year, to crowds of 170,000.



If it can hold on to its current placing Knebworth 22 would become Liam’s fifth Number 1 album as a solo artist, following As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019), MTV Unplugged (2020) and C’mon You Know (2022). As a member of Oasis, Liam gained a further eight Number 1 albums.



The Hives are not far behind, however, with The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons at Number 2. The sixth album from the Swedish rockers (and their first in over a decade) is set to become their third Top 10 entry and their highest charting to date in a career that now spans 30 years.



Electronic duo Jungle are in the running to debut at Number 3 with Volcano, which could become their fourth Top 10 album in the UK.



50 years after its recording, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: Motion Picture Soundtrack enjoys a special anniversary edition which could see it earn a new peak of Number 4. Originally recorded on Bowie’s 1973 Ziggy Stardust tour for its accompanying documentary film, it previously peaked at Number 17 in 1983.



Following the announcement of the forthcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the original recording of Taylor Swift’s 2014 pop opus is looking to re-enter the Top 10 (5). 1989 originally peaked at Number 1 and is credited as Taylor’s first full official pop album, containing singles like Shake It Off, Blank Space and Style.



Post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd could secure their first-ever UK Top 10 record with End of the World, at Number 7 midweek, while North-West London rapper Fredo’s latest Unfinished Business is expected to debut at Number 11.



Singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan’s seventh studio album Balance is set to become her seventh Top 40 LP (12), while Neil Young’s Chrome Dreams finally sees an official release following decades of demands from fans (16).



English singer-songwriter Tom Speight could score his first-ever Top 40 record with Love & Light this week (29) and finally, the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s Aloha From Hawaii via Satellite, the penultimate live recording of the King’s lifetime, could re-enter the Albums Chart at Number 36. It peaked at Number 11 in 1973.