Talking Heads to reunite at Toronto Film Festival

Talking Heads are set to appear together for the first time in two decades at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

Members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison will attend an upcoming 40th-anniversary celebration of the band's beloved 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense.

The occasion will mark the first time all four of the Burning Down the House hitmakers have appeared together publicly since their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and the second time since the group split in 1991.

The reunion comes as a surprise to fans as the bandmates have had a difficult relationship since they parted ways, with Frantz and Weymouth openly criticising Byrne.

A newly restored version of the movie will be screened on 11 September at Cineplex's Scotiabank IMAX Theatre as part of the Toronto International Film Festival's 48th edition.

The band will partake in a Q&A moderated by Jungle Fever filmmaker Spike Lee, who directed Byrne's 2020 concert film American Utopia.

The acclaimed documentary, directed by Jonathan Demme, captured a 1984 Talking Heads concert in Los Angeles and showcased songs from the band's first five studio albums.

The 4K restoration is set to be screened in select cinemas on 22 September.