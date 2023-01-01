ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons to receive BMI Troubadour Award

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons has been set to receive BMI's Troubadour Award.

Representatives for Broadcast Music, Inc. announced on Wednesday that they will honour the ZZ Top songwriter with the award on 18 September during a private reception at their office in Nashville, Tennessee.

The accolade recognises Billy's work as a composer who has "made a profound impact on the creative community as their craft continues to set the pace for generations to follow".

"With a career spanning several decades, Billy has penned an array of timeless hits that have left an indelible mark on the music industry," BMI vice president of creative in Nashville, Clay Bradley, added in a statement, reports Billboard. "His ability to craft lyrics that resonate with audiences across generations is a testament to his songwriting prowess and he is the epitome of what the BMI Troubadour Award represents."

Previous Troubadour Award recipients include John Hiatt, John Prine, Robert Earl Keen, and Lucinda Williams.