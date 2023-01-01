Ed Sheeran has no interest in headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ed Sheeran has no interest in performing solo at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on SiriusXM, the Thinking Out Loud singer explained that he would only take to the stage during the annual sporting extravaganza as a guest instead of the headliner.

"There was a conversation a while ago, I think it was when Coldplay was doing it (in 2016), of me going on to play Thinking Out Loud," Ed told host Andy. "I think that would be the only way that I would do it is if I was joining someone else."

Calling the Super Bowl "an American thing", the British singer asserted that his performance style wouldn't translate to the NFL stage and he wouldn't be able to match previous show-stopping performances from the likes of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

"I don't have pizazz," he said, comparing himself to previous performers Rihanna, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé. "Like, all of these amazing performers - I'm just not that. I'm not gonna have dancers on stage. I'm not gonna have fireworks. The Weeknd's one was all of that. I just can't, that's not me. I don't think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either."

He continued, "I would do it as a guest and then I could say, 'I did the Super Bowl with...'"