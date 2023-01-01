Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears - report

Sam Asghari has reportedly filed from divorce from Britney Spears after fourteen months of marriage.

Hours after it was reported the couple had split, the Iranian-American model and actor filed paperwork to divorce the pop star on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage and listed their date of separation as 28 July.

He is asking for spousal support and for his legal fees to be covered. His lawyer, Neal Hersh, is also reportedly indicating that Sam will contest their prenuptial agreement.

"(Sam) has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the documents read. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to (Sam) at this time."

Britney and Sam began dating after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016. They tied the knot in her California home in June 2022.

The 41-year-old singer was photographed driving in California on Wednesday without her wedding ring on. According to Page Six, she has hired Laura Wasser, divorce lawyer to the stars, to represent her.

The Toxic hitmaker did not address the divorce when she shared a post on Instagram later that day.

"Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!" she wrote beside a photo of her riding a horse on a beach.

Britney was previously married to Jason Alexander for just 55 hours in 2004 and to Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, from 2004 to 2007.