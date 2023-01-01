Jerry Moss dead at 88

Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records, has died aged 88.

Jerry's death was announced on Wednesday by his family in a statement issued to the Associated Press.

"They truly don't make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun," read the statement. "The twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure."

The music mogul - otherwise known as the "M" in the seminal A&M Records - co-founded the music label in 1962 with trumpeter and bandleader Herb Alpert.

The label was home to many bestselling acts of the rock era, including The Police, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Joe Cocker, Styx and Peter Frampton.

From the late 1970s through to the 80s, Jerry reportedly helped reshape A&M's roster to incorporate the modern R&B of Janet Jackson and grunge bands including Soundgarden.

Herb and Jerry sold A&M to Polygram in 1989 for a reported $500 million (£393 million). They remained at the label but left in 1993 after clashing with Polygram management.

In 1994, they formed a new label - Almo Sounds - releasing albums from Garbage, Ozomatli and Gillian Welch.

Both Jerry and Herb were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jerry is survived by his second wife, Tina Morse, and his three children.