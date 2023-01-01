Lily Allen's dad called police after she had sex at age 12

Lilly Allen has recalled the story of losing her virginity at the age of 12 while on holiday with her family in Brazil.

The Smile singer, 38, recounted the story during a recent episode of Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast.

"I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil and never spoke to him again," Lily shared with the comedian. "I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room I was on holiday with my dad and my brother and obviously I didn't come back to my room and I sort of slept in the next morning."

When the Not Fair hitmaker returned to her hotel, she discovered her father had called the police.

"There were police all over the hotel," Lily explained. "They were literally combing the beach and they had t-shirts like, 'Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I drowned and I don't have the heart be like, 'No I was just losing my virginity.'"

The Air Balloon songwriter - who is now married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour and shares daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, with ex-husband Sam Cooper - called the experience "a little bit traumatic".

"I didn't have sex for a little while after that," she confessed.