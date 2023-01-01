Doja Cat feels 'free' after losing 180,000 Instagram followers

Doja Cat shared she felt "free" after losing hundreds of thousands of social media fans.

The Woman rapper reportedly lost 180,000 Instagram followers after lashing out at her fanbase in late July.

"Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long," Doja wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was."

"I feel free," the 27-year-old musician added.

The mass unfollowing came after the Say So singer scolded fans who were debating whether her fanbase name should be Kitten or Kittenz.

"My fans don't get to name themselves s**t," Doja wrote on Twitter/X at the time. "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

The singer deleted her Threads account following the online dispute.

Doja Cat has been set to perform 24 shows across the US in the coming months, kicking off in San Francisco on 31 October and wrapping up in Chicago on 13 December.