Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts due to illness

Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone two concerts after being “taken ill”.

On Wednesday it was announced on Bruce’s official Twitter/X account that two of his Philadelphia shows have been postponed as a result of the music icon “having been taken ill”.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement read.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

The details of his illness have not yet been made public.

The 73-year-old rocker recently headlined a gig in London’s Hyde Park after he embarked on his first major tour in six years earlier this year.

The news of Bruce's illness follows just months after he cancelled several U.S. shows in March as a result of health issues. A month later, he and his wife Patti Scialfa scrapped plans to attend the American Music Honors award show after they both fell ill with COVID-19.

The Glory Days hitmaker is scheduled to perform at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this month.

The U.S. tour will wrap up on 12 December at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.