Rita Ora celebrates Taika Waititi's birthday with sweet tribute

Rita Ora has celebrated Taika Waititi's birthday with a sweet tribute.

The British pop singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark her husband's 48th birthday with a heartfelt post, thanking him for showing her what "love really is".

"Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life," the 32-year-old wrote alongside a series of photos and videos.

"You keep me together in moments I don't think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is."

The former X Factor judge concluded the post, "Here's to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I'm the funny one. I LOVE YOU."

The New Zealand filmmaker took to the comments to reply to the post. He wrote, "There aren't enough emojis on the planet to describe how happy I am. Xxx."

Rita and the Thor: Love and Thunder director first met in 2018 when they were introduced to each other by Robert Pattinson at a barbecue in Los Angeles. They didn't begin dating until 2021.

The pair then tied the knot at their Los Angeles home on 4 August 2022, a few weeks after Rita proposed to Taika during a holiday.