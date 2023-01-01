Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly split after fourteen months of marriage.



The pop superstar and her husband have decided to go their separate ways amid allegations of infidelity, TMZ reports.



Sources told the outlet on Wednesday that Sam, 29, allegedly confronted the Toxic hitmaker, 41, last week following rumours that she had been unfaithful to him.



While these rumours have not been confirmed nor denied, it has been reported that they had caused a big argument between the pair.



“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” the source told TMZ.



The American-Iranian model has reportedly moved out of their shared home.



The split follows just months after TMZ released a documentary about Britney and alleged that the couple’s marriage was in “deep trouble”.



The outlet had claimed the Grammy winner had gotten physical with Sam during screaming matches. However, Sam hit back at the “disgusting” documentary for putting Britney “under the microscope”.



Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney’s California home in June 2022 after dating for over five years.