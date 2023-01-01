Nick Jonas falls through hole during performance

Nick Jonas fell through a hole in the stage during a recent performance in Boston.

The 30-year-old performer nearly exited the stage prematurely during a concert in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday when he accidentally stepped into a hole in the middle of the stage.

In a clip shared on Instagram shortly after the concert at TD Garden, the youngest Jonas Brothers member can be seen belting out a note before stepping backwards into a hole in the floor and taking a tumble.

The Jealous hitmaker managed to make a swift recovery and moved to another part of the stage before continuing his performance as if nothing had happened.

Fans were quick to take to social media to show support for Nick and applaud him for his calm and collected recovery.

One fan wrote on Instagram, "Aww that could've been so much worse than what it was. I'm glad he's okay. We love you @nickjonas!"

Another fan commented, "He stood up like an absolutely savage (sic)."

Several fans joked that someone was going to get in trouble as a result of the pop singer's stumble, with one fan writing, "Someones getting fired."

The brother trio, comprised of Kevin, 35, Joe, 34, and Nick, recently kicked off the U.S. leg of their world tour, titled The Tour. The trek began on 12 August at Yankee Stadium in New York and will run until 9 December, when they will wrap up in Brooklyn, New York.