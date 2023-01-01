BLACKPINK to conclude Born Pink tour with two homecoming shows in Seoul

BLACKPINK will draw their ‘Born Pink’ era to a close with the completion of their world tour in Seoul.

The K-Pop girl group - comprising Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo - will finish the global jaunt with two homecoming concerts on September 16 and 17 in the South Korean capital.

The four-piece started the tour in support of their second album of the same name back in October 2022, in Seoul, and the two final dates bring the total number of shows to 66.

Last week, the girls – who are nearing the end of their North American leg - marked their 7th anniversary by paying tribute to their loyal fan base.

They took to their respective Instagram accounts to thank their Blinks for making their dreams come true.

Rosé penned on Instagram alongside a series of snapshots of moments from their career so far: “Thank you, BLACKPINK for being such a blessing in my life. I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist.

“Thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times.”

Lisa wrote: “7 is one of my favorite numbers and I hope this year will be a lucky one for us. (sic)"

Jennie said: “I love us I love Blackpink I love Blinks. (sic)”

And Jisoo added to her account in two separate posts: "BLACKPINK is always in your area" and “Blinks, BLACKPINK forever."

BLACKPINK are the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with 'Ice Cream' in 2020, and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with their second studio album, 2022's 'Born Pink', which is the best-selling album of all time by a female act in South Korea and the first to sell over two million copies.