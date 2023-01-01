Olivia Rodrigo went through 'ups and downs' making GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo went through "ups and downs" making her upcoming second studio album.

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker has admitted she felt immense "pressure" making 'GUTS', the follow-up to her record-breaking 2021 debut LP 'SOUR'.

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, to Fleur East and James Barr, Olivia said: "Making this album definitely had its ups and downs. "And there were some days where I'm just like, wow, the pressure is just insurmountable. I just feel, I don't know what I'm gonna do, and other days where it was really fun and, you know, had a great time.

"But uh, you know, I think at the end of the day, the most important thing, it sounds like so cheesy and cliché, but I just wanted to make an album that I really liked and felt really proud of."

Despite being a huge star, the 20-year-old Grammy winner’s private life hasn't changed.

She said: "Yeah, I mean, it's a weird dichotomy.

"Because it's like, my life is completely different in every way, but also like exactly the same and I hang out with the same three people and just the right songs in my living room.

"I have like three close friends and like my parents, and that's like, social circle. And I like it that way."

The 'drivers license' hitmaker also denied that the single 'vampire' is inspired by the 'Twilight' saga.

On how the song came to be, she said: "I love like the concept of a vampire. And it's like such a cool word to me. And so I had that title written and like the Notes app on my phone under my, you know, Title List section of my phone for a while. And I just was sitting at the piano one day, and I started playing those chords and I got that song."

Check out the full interview via https://planetradio.co.uk/hits-radio/entertainment/music/olivia-rodrigo-album-interview.