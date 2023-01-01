Rita Ora 'threw up' before performing at the Academy Awards

Rita Ora has opened up about her 2015 Oscars performance, revealing how she "threw up" minutes before stepping onstage.

The Body on Me singer and shared her stage fright story during Tuesday's episode of The Voice Australia.

"I was nominated Song of the Year at the Oscars and I couldn't believe it. It's the Oscars, it's like come on! I've been watching it since I was a kid," the 32-year-old star recalled. "So every song nominated performed - live TV, over a billion people. My nerves genuinely, I think, took over. Two seconds before I went out, I threw up."

Rita continued, "I just remember looking out at the crowd and the lights just went on me. And I just closed my eyes and I sang."

The Poison star admitted she was still unable to watch footage of the performance because it "just brings back all of those feelings".

"It was fun though!" she added.

Rita has been set to judge on this year's The Voice Australia panel alongside US pop star Jason Derulo and Australian singers Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy.

She has also been scheduled to perform at the closing ceremony of Prince Harry's 2003 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany next month.