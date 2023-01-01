Madonna announces rescheduled Celebration Tour dates

Madonna has announced new dates for the rescheduled Celebration Tour shows.

Madonna has finally announced the newly rescheduled dates for her upcoming Celebration Tour, which is now set to kick off in London on 14 October.

The tour, which was planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s breakout single, Holiday, had been delayed after the pop icon suffered a serious bacterial infection, resulting in a stay in intensive care for several days.

In a message to her fans posted in July, Madonna said she was "lucky to be alive" and thanked her family for their support.

The majority of the U.S. shows have been pushed back to 2024 and there have been several cancellations.

After four sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London, the 64-year-old will travel to France, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden and Germany, before travelling back to London for another two dates in December.

The tour will then take the performer to New York and Washington for a handful of shows. After a break over Christmas, Madonna, also known as the Queen of Pop, will begin the rescheduled dates in North America, Canada and Mexico.

Several dates, including San Francisco, Tulsa, Las Vegas and Phoenix have been scrapped.

Additionally, a show in Nashville in December, which was intended to raise funds for trans rights organisations, has also been cancelled.

A number of shows, including Los Angeles and New York, will take place at different venues than originally planned.

The set list for the long-awaited show has not yet been revealed.