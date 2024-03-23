Pink grateful to be first woman to headline stadium in Wisonsin

Pink has shared that she is grateful to be the first woman to headline a stadium in Wisconsin.

The 43-year-old musician took her Summer Carnival tour to the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, where she became the first woman to headline a stadium in the entire state, as well as breaking the attendance record.

“I was just told that I am the very first female to ever headline a stadium in Wisconsin, and that we broke the attendance record,” the So What hitmaker wrote in a heartfelt caption next to a photo of her in the stadium. “Sometimes I don’t know why they are looking at me when they tell me these things. I feel like saying… ‘me?? Are you sure??’”

“Here’s what I have to say about all of this. I’ll try to keep it short,” Pink continued. “I am a little fiery ball of gratitude catapulting around the world trying to spread love and truth and the courage to feel everything we can feel.”

The musician went on to share her appreciation for her fans.

“I am full to the brim with real love for you all,” she gushed. “I look at your faces and I see smiles and tears and wrinkles and laughter and real pain. And we get to share all of that together.”

The What About Us singer added, “And we have history, too. We’ve been doing this together for a while now.”

“It means the world to me. It is never lost on me. We aren’t the cool kids, Thank God. We’re just gritty, magnificent humans, doing our best. Thank you for letting me in,” Pink concluded the post.

The artist has been touring since early June. The trek kicked off on 7 June in Bolton, England and will wrap up in Townsville, Australia on 23 March 2024.

Pink will also set off on the 22-show TRUSTFALL Tour on 12 October in Sacramento, California.