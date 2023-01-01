Beyoncé shows support for Lizzo during concert

Beyoncé voiced her support for embattled singer Lizzo during her concert on Monday night.

During her gig at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Beyoncé once again listed Lizzo as she reeled off the names of influential Black female artists as part of her rendition of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

However, she made her support for the About Damn Time hitmaker crystal clear by shouting, "Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!"

Earlier this month, Lizzo's former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit in which they accused her of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment.

Shortly after, Beyoncé seemingly omitted Lizzo's name and replaced it by repeating Erykah Badu's during a show in Massachusetts, with video footage showing her singing, "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu."

However, after the apparent snub hit headlines, the Halo singer's mother Tina Knowles downplayed the move and Lizzo's name was reinstated in subsequent shows.

The 35-year-old singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, issued a statement on Instagram on 3 August, insisting she was "not the villain" she had been portrayed as by her former employees.

The dancers' lawsuit is also against Lizzo's production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.