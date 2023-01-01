Drake has two features on DJ Khaled's upcoming album

Drake is featured twice on DJ Khaled's upcoming LP 'Til Next Time'.

The high-in-demand rapper has worked with his regular collaborator again with the 'To the Max' hitmaker confirming two new songs with the 'Rich Flex' star, 36, have been "mixed and mastered" for his upcoming 14th studio album – the follow-up to 2022’s ‘God Did’ - which is due out this year.

During a recent Instagram Live, Khaled teased: “Ayo Drake fan hub, you know I got two Drakes in the can. Mixed. Mastered. You know I got two Drakes, two Champagne Papi’s on my album. You know that right? The album’s Til Next Time.”

Earlier this year, Khaled joined Def Jam Recordings in a bid to take his career to the "next level".

The 47-year-old producer felt "blessed" to bring his We the Best imprint to the record label, following his eight-year stint at Epic Records, and cannot wait to "achieve greater heights".

He said: "This new chapter marks a special time for me.

"The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey.

"Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level.

"I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy."

The rapper was appointed the president of Def Jam South, a music division of Def Jam, in February 2009, before leaving in 2011.

And he is excited to "come back home" and is confident he and Def Jam can "make history" together.

Khaled added: "I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam.

"Tunji Balogun is not only an extraordinary A and R, but a true music-man and visionary who continuously is responsible for introducing the world to some of its next greatest superstars.

"I’m excited to join my sister and visionary executive LaTrice Burnette once again, as we have had tremendous success on every single project we have collaborated on in the past.

"Def Jam is the culture and together we will make history yet once again."

Khaled joined Def Jam in a joint venture with Universal Music Group, and he was also named Global Creative Consultant for UMG.