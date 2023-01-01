Timbaland and Missy Elliott pay tribute to late collaborator Magoo

Timbaland and Missy Elliott have paid tribute to their collaborator Magoo.

The rapper, real name Melvin Barcliff, passed away over the weekend in Williamsburg, Virginia at the age of 50, his family confirmed on Monday.

Timbaland, the other half of the Timbaland & Magoo rap duo, took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback photo of them, a video of one of their performances, and an illustration commemorating Magoo.

"This one hits different... long live Melvin aka magoo !!!" he wrote in the caption beside three heartbroken emojis. "Tim and Magoo forever (dove emojis) rest easy my king (heart emojis)."

Missy mourned her collaborator by posting the music video to their 1998 song, Beep Me 911, on Instagram and recalling how they met as teenagers.

"From that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I'm going to call you Misdemeanor because it's a crime to have that many talents. So those who don't know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor," she wrote. "When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words..."

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams, who was once in the group S.B.I. (Surrounded by Idiots) with Timbaland and Magoo, shared memories of his friend on Instagram Stories.

"Surrounded by Idiots was genius, it was a space for us weirdos. Well now you are in the greatest Space there is, was and ever will be; Heaven," he commented. "G'Head and Party up there! Blessing to your family and friends."

According to The New York Times, the late star's wife, Meco Barcliff, said that he had no known health problems other than asthma, but had not been feeling well recently. His cause of death is being investigated.