Nicki Minaj teases fans with new song

Nicki Minaj has teased fans with a taste of her new song.

The Bang Bang star shared a snippet of her new track - titled Last Time That I Saw You - to Instagram Live on Monday, which she later posted to Twitter/X.

The 45-second clip showed the rapper mouthing along to the lyrics of her track, which she then posted in full in a follow up post.

"Begging me to stay/ And then you walk away/ There's something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush and you said you were crushed/ But I said I'd be back, it's ok," the lyrics read.

The Super Bass singer's fans were quick to show their support for the star's new creation.

"The fact that we're all in love with this song and it's just a snippet of ONE song says a lot. We're really gonna love Pink Friday 2," one user wrote about the musician's forthcoming album, to which Nicki replied, "Listen. To. Me. You have NO FKNG IDEA OK?!?!!! 11.17.23. Mark. My. Words."

The rapper also replied to several other fan comments on the platform, revealing the song's title.

Nicki has been set to release her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on 17 November.