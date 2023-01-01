Drake brings out Bad Bunny during concert to announce collaboration

Drake invited Bad Bunny onstage to announce a new collaboration.

During the rapper's concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night, he brought the Me porto bonito star onto the stage to announce their new song.

"I wanna tell y'all something, because y'all are L.A. and we love you," the 36-year-old told the crowd during a brief pause between songs. "It's been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y'all on my album and it's real."

The rappers last worked together on their collaborative track Mía, which was released back in 2018. The track peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also marked the first time that the Hotline Bling artist sang in Spanish for the entire track.

Since the L.A. show, Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has made headlines for packing on the PDA with his rumoured girlfriend Kendall Jenner at the concert.

The Puerto Rican musician, 29, has reportedly been dating the 27-year-old model since the beginning of the year and has been snapped locking lips with her.

Drake is currently touring the U.S. with rapper 21 Savage as part of their co-headlining tour, titled It's All A Blur. The pair are touring in support of their joint album, Her Loss, which was released in November 2022.

The duo kicked off the trek on 5 July in Chicago and it is due to wrap up in Columbus, Ohio, on 9 October.