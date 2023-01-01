Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation

Jennifer Lopez sang karaoke in a packed tavern during a vacation in Italy over the weekend.

During a vacation in Capri, Italy, the pop icon dazzled fellow diners over the weekend by belting out songs as part of a karaoke competition in the busy tavern.

The Maid in Manhattan star was grabbing dinner with some of her friends at the Taverna Anema e Core (Heart and Soul Tavern) when the impromptu karaoke performance took place.

Jennifer, 53, performed Gloria Gaynor's iconic 1978 hit I Will Survive with an accompanying tambourine as well as a performance of her own song, 1999's Let's Get Loud.

The moment was captured by several customers who shared the clips on social media. The restaurant also shared a video of the Hustlers star's performance on Instagram on Saturday, captioning the clip, "And so She's Back."

The tavern has shared photos of a number of famous faces who have visited the restaurant in recent weeks, including Andrew Garfield, Shannen Doherty, Michelle Yeoh and Sofia Vergara.

J.Lo is currently gearing up for the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, a companion piece to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then.

The release date for the upcoming album has not yet been announced.