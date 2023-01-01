Ginuwine pays tribute to rapper Magoo following death

R&B singer Ginuwine has paid tribute to rapper Magoo following reports of his death on Sunday.

Magoo, best known for his work as one half of rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, passed away aged 50, it was reported on Sunday.

The Pony singer paid tribute to Melvin 'Magoo' Barcliff on Instagram alongside a black-and-white portrait of the hip-hop star.

"This dude, always pushed me... I will mis you maganooo that's what we called him ..... totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn't talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha, I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I'm expecting the bro hug when I get there (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

The 52-year-old, real name Elgin Lumpkin, told his followers he was in "pain" following the death of three friends within the space of a month.

"I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also ...pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences (sic)," he concluded.

In an earlier post, Ginuwine told his fans that he had "just heard some news" he hoped wasn't true and added, "I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it."

Ginuwine worked with Timbaland, real name Timothy Mosley, and Magoo on his 1996 debut album.

Elsewhere, R&B artist Digital Black, from the group Playa, wrote on Instagram, "Man can't believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends (sic)."

Timbaland & Magoo released three albums - 1997's Welcome to Our World, 2001's Indecent Proposal, and 2003's Under Construction, Part II - and were known for hits such as Up Jumps da Boogie and Luv 2 Luv Ya.