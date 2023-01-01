Mick Fleetwood feels 'lucky' he didn't lose home or loved one in Maui wildfires

Mick Fleetwood feels "lucky" that he didn't lose his home or a family member in the devastating wildfires in Maui.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder, who has lived on the Hawaiian island for 25 years, lost his restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front St., in last week's devastating blaze, which has killed at least 96 people.

However, the British musician told Sky News on Sunday that he feels lucky that he has not been displaced, like thousands of Maui residents.

"It's an incredible shock for everyone," he said. "It's complete devastation. The whole town of Lahaina is no more. That in itself is a statement that leads you immediately to the people who lived there.

"Selfishly, I haven't lost a family member. I didn't lose my house. It could have happened, but it didn't happen so you immediately go, 'I'm really lucky. Now, what the hell can I do?'

"The immediacy is finding people. The immediacy is communicating and knowing who's here and who's safe."

The 76-year-old was in Los Angeles visiting family when the wildfire broke out and flew back immediately, bringing relief supplies with him. He has yet to visit the ruins of his restaurant, which was about to celebrate its 11th anniversary this week, in the historic coastal town of Lahaina.

"What I can do and I'm doing is being an advocate to say 'pay attention to what is going on'... that's actually way more helpful than going down and crying in Lahaina... that will happen, I'm sure, but not now," Fleetwood stated.