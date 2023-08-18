George Benson announces 2024 UK tour and teases new music

George Benson is set to play two nights at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall as part of a string of dates in the UK next summer.

The 80-year-old soul legend will kick off the run at Bournemouth International Centre on June 26, before playing two consecutive nights at the RAH on June 28 and 29.

He'll then head to Scotland to play Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on July 1, and wrap up the five-date tour at Leeds First Direct Arena.

The guitar legend will be supported by 55-year-old Tony-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico.

As well as classics including, 'Give Me The Night', 'Lady Love Me (One More Time)', 'Turn Your Love Around', 'Inside Love', 'Never Give Up On A Good Thing', and 'In Your Eyes', fans can expect to hear some new tunes.

Benson teased: “I can’t wait to return to the UK and share my music with my incredible fans. See you all soon!”

His most recent album was ‘Weekend In London’, a live LP of his 2019 performance at the iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

That same year, he also released 'Walking to New Orleans' in tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

He said at the time: ?I'm a great appreciator of the music made by both of those guys.

?Chuck Berry was a great showman and a great musician, and Fats Domino cut nothing but hit after hit after hit."

Tickets go on sale Friday (18.08.23) at 9am via www.ticketline.co.uk.

George Benson's 2024 UK tour dates:

JUNE 2024

26th - Bournemouth International Centre

28th - London Royal Albert Hall

29th - London Royal Albert Hall

JULY 2024

1st - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

3rd - Leeds First Direct Arena