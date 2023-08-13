Megan Thee Stallion tells her haters: 'None of that s*** you was doing or saying broke me

Megan Thee Stallion gave her "haters" the middle finger at Outside Lands festival.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper took a moment during her set at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Sunday (13.08.23) to tell her critics nothing they can do can get her down.

She told the crowd: “I just wanna say… F*** all my haters! None of that s*** you was doing or saying broke me.”

Her comment came days after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting Megan.

The 31-year-old rapper was convicted of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle in relation to the 2020 incident, but he has insisted he was "wrongly" found guilty and maintained he is innocent.

In a statement shared to his Instagram account, Tory - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - wrote: "I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me.

"Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.

"This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved... That's it.

"In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. (sic)"

The 'Say It' hitmaker is determined to keep "fighting" to clear his name and is convinced he'll be released from prison eventually.

He added: "I've faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till come out victorious.

"Tough times don't last, tough people do.

"To my family, friends and umbrellas, thank you for your continued support. See you soon."

He captioned the post: "Through Good Times and Bad Times … Stay Strong … I’ll See You All Soon."

In court this week, Tory described the 'WAP' hitmaker as "someone I still care for dearly to this day" and urged the judge to give him a "chance".

He said: "We both lost our mothers. We would sit there and drink, and drink until we got numb.

"As a celebrity I’ve made mistakes but your honour, I’m not standing in front of you as a celebrity but as someone asking for a chance.

"A common misconception is that I have no remorse, which is not true. Everything I did wrong that night I take full responsibility for. I will do better."