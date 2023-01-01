Tim McGraw 'proud' of Taylor Swift naming song after him

Tim McGraw feels "pretty proud" about Taylor Swift naming her debut single after him.

While speaking to Yahoo Music, the Just To See You Smile singer revealed how he felt about the Lover hitmaker naming her 2006 debut single after him.

"It makes me pretty proud," he told the outlet, before joking, "Have I gotten that old that now that these new artists are singing songs of my name in it?"

Taylor released her first single Tim McGraw in 2006. The song peaked in sixth place on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Elsewhere in his interview, Tim, 56, called Taylor "one of the greatest songwriters ever".

The country singer later collaborated with the Shake It Off star on the 2013 song Highway Don't Care, which also featured Keith Urban.

Taylor and Tim have performed together several times, including a surprise rendition of Tim McGraw with his wife Faith Hill during Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour stop in Nashville in August 2018.

"I'm a big fan of Taylor's," he previously told Apple Music in 2021. "I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she's one of the greatest artists to come along in a long time."

Tim is currently touring North America in support of his upcoming studio album Standing Room Only, which will be released on 25 August. He is next scheduled to perform on 17 August at the Illinois State Fair.