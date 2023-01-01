Billie Eilish currently single following Jesse Rutherford split

Billie Eilish has confirmed she isn't dating anybody new following her breakup with Jesse Rutherford.

In May, a representative for the Happier Than Ever hitmaker confirmed that she and The Neighbourhood singer had parted ways after dating for seven months and "remain good friends".

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 21-year-old gave an update on her relationship status when she was asked if she was dating anyone.

"NO SIRRRRRR (sic)," she replied, with three smiley face emojis.

The Bad Guy singer was then asked where she stands with Jesse, and she responded, "Very very good friends only. My homie forever."

Billie and Jesse, 31, started dating in October 2022 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala the following month, for which they wore matching Gucci outfits.

Discussing her relationship publicly for the first time in an interview for Vanity Fair published last November, the singer revealed that she actually pursued Jesse.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she gushed at the time. "I managed to get... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a*s! Are we kidding me? Can we just (get a) round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his a*s. All me. I did that s**t. I locked that motherf**ker down."