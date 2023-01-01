Drake urges crowd to 'keep your bras on'

Drake asked his fans to "keep your bras on" at a recent concert.

While performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday as part of his It's All a Blur tour, the God's Plan rapper made the request to concertgoers out of respect for his 5-year-old son - Adonis Graham - who was in attendance.

"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about t***ies tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time," the 36-year-old musician told the audience. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

Bra-throwing has become a regular occurrence during the star's tour, which kicked off in early July at Chicago's United Center. During his 21 July concert in Brooklyn, NY, the Rich Flex MC discovered an undergarment onstage.

"36G? Locate this woman immediately," the star joked to the crowd at the time.

Drake's It's All A Blur tour would see the rapper perform 33 more shows across the US, with a final performance at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on 9 October.