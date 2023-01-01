Ed Sheeran stuns fans by working Lego Store shift

Ed Sheeran astonished shoppers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by working a shift in a Lego Store.

The British musician has staged a number of impromptu gigs while touring the U.S. in addition to official dates like the one he played at the city's U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Before the main concert, Ed stopped off at the Mall of America's Lego Store for a shift as a "brick specialist" - and then performed his 2011 hit Lego House outside the shop.

Ed, dressed in a yellow apron, helped customers choose their sets and even autographed some for customers.

The Shape of You singer, a Lego fan since childhood, also pointed out his favourite Knight's Castle set.

The pop superstar's stateside trek concludes at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on 23 September.