Liam Gallagher struts like a rock’n’roll star at Boardmasters

Boardmasters festival continued on Saturday, with Watergate Bay brimming with live music from some of the world’s most exciting artists. Located in unquestionably one of the UK’s most spectacular festival sites overlooking the Cornish coast, yesterday’s Boardmasters was not to be missed. PRESS ASSETS CAN BE FOUND HERE.



The day rounded off with one of the weekend’s most hotly-anticipated performances. Fans gathered in droves, ready and waiting for Liam Gallagher’s only UK festival performance this year, and he didn’t disappoint. LG took to the mainstage with his inimitable swagger and a set packed full of the most anthemic tracks of a generation. Former Oasis frontman and a solo artist in his own right, Liam made sure Everything was Electric with an atmosphere that’d be hard to rival. With the biggest crowd of the weekend yet, and fans singing along to every word - it truly was a headline set for the ages.



Ahead of Liam Gallagher, it was Little Simz on the main stage. The Mercury Prize winning artist dazzled as she delivered a masterclass in the very best in British hip-hop with unmatched lyricism. Vibes were riding high at the main stage with other performances from one of the hottest R&B stars of the moment, RAYE, as well as Confidence Man serving up pure energy, Rotherham’s own The Reytons, pop sensation Dylan, Somebody’s Child and The Lottery Winners, with lead singer Thom who received a rapturous rendition of Happy Birthday from the crowd!



Land Of Saints played host to bands who brought the noise from start to finish, with rock and indie’s finest including Nova Twins, Yard Act and Bears Den delighting fans with lively performances. While Unleashed had everyone on their feet with banging DJ sets from Anton Powers, Piri, Bou, Nathan Dawe and more. The dance, house and electro continued down at The Point, with tonight’s stellar line-up made up of TSHA, Mella Dee, Jaguar, Effy to name a few. The View was the place to be to wrap your ears around everything from new music to mellow acoustic goodness including Gwenno, A Blaze Of Feather, Overpass, LANKS and much more.



BBC Radio 1 were back again, broadcasting live from Boardmasters with Katie Thistleton, Sam and Danni. Plus, there was drum’n’bass playing out at The Dockyard and DB90 and late night revelry at The Submarine and Transatlantic Lounge. The Green Team continued on their daily beach cleans, doing their bit alongside festival goers to make strong efforts towards its continued sustainability goals. Beach cleans took place at Porth Beach, Watergate Bay, Great Western and Fistral Beach.



The Boardmasters OPEN surf competition continued today with exhilarating battles taking place on the waves of Fistral Beach. The QS1,000 Animal Pro resumed in big, chunky surf to decide the event’s Semifinalists for a Sunday finish at the Boardmasters OPEN. In the women’s field, British rising talent Alys Barton (GBR) will face Camilla Kemp (DEU) in the next round. The two-time defending winner Yolanda Hopkins (POR) kept her hopes for a three-peat alive advancing into the Semis as well where she’ll square off with Rachel Presti (DEU). The men’s Animal Pro will have a younger field fighting for the win on Sunday with Hans Odriozola (ESP) taking on Ido Arkin (ISR) in the opening Semifinal. Newquay local Luke Dillon (GBR) put on a fantastic display in the Quarters and will continue to represent his local town up against Kai Odriozola (ESP) in the second Semifinal. Sunday will also see the completion of the Reef Longboard Pro in which six more British surfers will try to go all the way on home turf. With big waves on offer on Sunday still, local legend Ben Skinner (GBR) will be the crowd favourite to take it all out at Fistral. The action returns to the UK’s surf mecca of Fistral Beach tomorrow.

