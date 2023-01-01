NEWS

Ellie Goulding performs at historic Women golf concert

For the very first time, live music featured at the AIG Women’s Open as part of a new, enhanced experience that has been attracting new and diverse audiences to the Championship.

Fans were treated to a brand new way of enjoying women’s golf at the very highest level, with BRIT Award winner Goulding headlining on Saturday night - marking the beginning of a new musical era at the iconic tournament. English singer-songwriter Pixey supported, making her & Ellie the first ever musicians to perform at the open.

Speaking ahead of her performance Ellie Goulding said: “I’m honoured to be the first music artist to perform at the AIG Women’s Open. The elevation of women’s sport is something I’m a huge champion of, so I can’t wait to be surrounded by inspiring women.”

Fans were treated to an array of classic hits such as Love Me Like You Do, I Need Your Love and Burn. Also in the set was trance thumper Miracle, the Eurodance inspired track produced by Calvin Harris that recently spent eight weeks at number one.

