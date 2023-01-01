Busted want to make documentary

Busted want to make a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

The 'Year 3000' hitmakers - comprising Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne - have reformed to mark their 20th anniversary and will be embarking on a 26-date arena tour in support of their 'Greatest Hits 2.0' collection, and they revealed two of the gigs will be filmed, with the hope of making a film about their careers to date.

Charlie told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “We are filming two of the shows. We don’t know what we will do with it.

“I would like to make a documentary about the story of Busted, and we are in talks with a couple of people about ­possibly doing that

“It is a very cool moment in the band’s career.”

But fans may not get to see any wild partying from the trio.

Asked how they will unwind after the gig, Charlie quipped: “Herbal tea or something? Rock ’n’ roll, man!”

And Matt will be focusing on his fitness.

He said: “We have got a cold plunge pool on tour — I am obsessed with it.

“I have been ­training for the last two months because I don’t want to be out of breath.

"I am 40 now so I need to sort myself out and prepare for the tour.

“I still want to jump around and go crazy and I don’t want to do two songs and be exhausted.”

The 'Crashed the Wedding' group plan to invite former England striker Wayne Rooney to see them play after they were invited to his 18th birthday party in October 2002.

James said: “Wayne came backstage when he was 18 — but I feel he likes hip-hop now.”

Charlie insisted: “We will invite him, James!”

Matt added: “Yeah, once you love Busted it never goes away.

“You could be normal with [Wayne].

"He wasn’t a ‘celeb’ kind of guy — he was like us, so he just wanted to party and have fun.

“He was a Premiership footballer so maybe he shouldn’t have partied so much, but it was a different time.

“We always liked hanging out with him. He was great.”