Rita Ora reveals Jennifer Lopez was her 'inspiration' growing up

Rita Ora has revealed that Jennifer Lopez was her biggest "inspiration" growing up.

During a recent interview with Tatler, the British singer/songwriter shared that she is thrilled by what she has achieved in her career and credited her inspiration, Jennifer Lopez.

Rita, 32, told the publication that she is proud of what she has done in her professional life, particularly her hits songs and longevity.

"I'd really like to acknowledge that," she said.

The Let You Love Me hitmaker noted that she has sustained her career longer than "a lot" of other people, and she has the "underdogs" to thank.

"A lot of people who started at the same time as me are not still doing it... I always try to find little corners and little cracks that work for me," the performer explained. "And that comes from my inspiration, which growing up was Jennifer Lopez - women who were expected not to do as well as they have done. The underdogs."

Rita first rose to prominence in 2012 when she was featured on DJ Fresh's hit single Hot Right Now, which reached number one in the U.K. She released her debut album, Ora, in the same year.