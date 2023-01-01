NEWS ABBA: The Movie two day cinema event Newsdesk Share with :





ABBA, Polar Music International AB, and Trafalgar Releasing are proud to announce that ABBA: The Movie - Fan Event will be coming to cinemas for two nights only on 17 & 19 September, transporting audiences to the disco era when the Swedish icons first ruled the charts and hearts of millions. Get ready to step back in time and groove to their iconic tunes as ABBA: The Movie - Fan Event hits cinemas worldwide in an exhilarating two-day extravaganza.



Directed by the acclaimed Swedish director Lasse Hallström and starring Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, ABBA: The Movie captures the electrifying energy of the band's highly successful tour of Australia. The film weaves a captivating mockumentary-style subplot into the narrative. Set against the backdrop of a country radio disc-jockey's relentless pursuit of an interview with the band, this slapstick comedy of errors explores the hilarious antics that unfold as the determined DJ faces off against ABBA's devoted bodyguard, who stops at nothing to prevent the interview from happening. Brace yourself for a cinematic experience that combines backstage secrets, unforgettable live performances, and a glimpse into the lives of these musical icons at the pinnacle of their fame.



The remastered film showcases the extraordinary footage and features electrifying renditions of ABBA's timeless hits, including chart-toppers such as ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘SOS’, ‘Name Of The Game’, and ‘Waterloo’. Witness firsthand the magic and charisma that made ABBA one of the most celebrated groups in music history.



But the excitement doesn't stop there! This extraordinary fan event offers exclusive extras to enhance the experience. Delve into the creative minds behind ABBA Voyage, the phenomenally successful London-based concert that brings ABBA back to the stage in a whole new way, and catch a sneak peek with exclusive footage of ABBA The Museum in Stockholm. Additionally, fans will be treated to lyric videos of their greatest hits and unearthed footage from the legendary 1977 tour, making this event an unmissable celebration of ABBA's enduring legacy.



Join us and have the time of your life as ABBA: The Movie - Fan Event takes cinemas by storm, transporting fans and newcomers alike to a bygone era of disco magic and captivating performances. Don't miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of ABBA and relive the glory days of one of the most influential bands in music history.



Tickets go on sale 16 August. Visit abbathemovie.com for screening details and full participating countries.



Mia Segolsson, General Manager, Polar Music International. Says: “I am thrilled that we are finally able to showcase the iconic ABBA: The Movie again across the globe, almost 50 years since its opening. What better place to experience ABBA in their prime than on the big screen together with both new and old fans. ABBA: The Movie is a testimony of the magic that was and is ABBA.”



Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions, Trafalgar Releasing says: "ABBA: The Movie takes us on a flashback to the '70s when we revisit their famous tour across Australia, a time when ABBA was at their zenith. This band is on many of our playlists and has given us so many memories through the decades. This is an unmissable opportunity for ABBA fans to celebrate together in cinemas. It's the ultimate ABBA party to dress up and sing along to!"



Cast: Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog

Director: Lasse Hallström

Runtime: 121 minutes approx (including exclusive extras)

Rating: PG TBC

