Depeche Mode announce support acts for North American tour

Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for their North American tour.

The band have revealed that Kelly Lee Owens, Young Fathers and DIIV will be joining them for all 35 shows when the tour kicks off with three dates in Mexico on September 21, 23 and 25, before moving on to Austin, Texas.

The tour will also visit cities including Miami, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Diego.

They will wrap up with four dates in Los Angeles, California in December.

The band – which is comprised of Martin Gore and Dave Gahan – has previously shared its admiration for Scottish group Young Fathers.

Gore told NME: "I’ve been having to listen to a lot of stuff for remixes and support artists lately. A band I thought were very unique were Young Fathers. I’ve been listening to their albums and watching live performances, and they’re just so different to everything else."

And, they personally chose Owens for the support slot.

Gore added: "We were given a massive list of potential support acts; some of them I knew, like Kelly Lee Owens who I actually really liked, and we decided she’d be a perfect fit. What she does is very atmospheric and it never seems like there’s only one person playing – she really puts her soul into it.”