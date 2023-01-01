Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival seeking 2m in damages from The 1975

Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival is seeking over $2 million in damages from the 1975.

After frontman Matty Healy’s on-stage protest against the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws at the festival on July 21 - where he kissed his male bandmate, bassist Ross MacDonald during their performance - resulted in authorities cancelling the event, the band is now being pursued for damages due to "breach of contract".

Future Sound Asia attorney David Matthew said in a statement provided to Variety: “They entered into a binding contract with Future Sound Asia to perform and the position of Future Sound Asia, among others, is that this contractual obligation was breached. Further, Mr. Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that Mr. Healy and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia. Unfortunately, the assurance was ignored.

"[The 1975’s] actions have had repercussions on local artists and small businesses, who relied on the festival for creative opportunities and their livelihoods."

According to a legal letter issued on August 8, the band has a limited number of days to present compensation.

During the band’s performance, Healy said: "I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the f****** point... of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.

"I’m sorry if that offends you and you’re religious… but your government are a bunch of f****** r******.

"I don’t care anymore. If you push, I’m gonna push back. I’m not in the f****** mood.

"I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool. I pulled this show yesterday, and we had a conversation.

"We said, ‘You know what? We can’t let the kids down because they’re not the government.’

"If you want to invite me here to do a show, you can f*** off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good."