NEWS Karol G kicks off 2023 Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour in Las Vegas Newsdesk Share with :





Last night, global superstar Karol G kicked off her highly anticipated MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO Tour at the renowned Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Colombian icon took her fans through a robust repertoire of her greatest hits, including “TQG”, “AMARGURA”, “BICHOTA”, “GATÚBELA”, “MIENTRAS ME CURO” and more.



The City of Las Vegas honored the occasion by lighting up its famous Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches in rainbow lights the night of the show, making Karol G the first Latin artist to have this honor and the second artist ever, following Taylor Swift. The tour champions women and features representation across all aspects, from an all-women band to an all-women-owned vendor for fan activations in every city.



Next, the “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" stadium tour will continue across the U.S. with stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and more before concluding at Gillette Stadium in Boston, MA on September 28th. For more information on the tour and for tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com. Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more. For VIP Package information, visit www.vipnation.com and for all tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.com.



Upcoming Mañana Será Bonito Tour Dates:

Fri Aug 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Aug 14 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Fri Aug 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Sat Aug 19 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Fri Aug 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Sat Aug 26 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Aug 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Thu Aug 31 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sat Sep 02 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl

Thu Sep 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Sep 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Thu Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

Sun Sep 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Thu Sep 28 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium



Photo Credit: Alive Coverage

