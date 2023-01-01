Mick Fleetwood's restaurant burns down in Hawaii wildfires

Mick Fleetwood's restaurant in Maui has been destroyed by the devastating wildfires.

On Tuesday, a combination of drought conditions and hurricane winds led to widespread wildfires across the Hawaiian island of Maui, displacing thousands of residents and killing at least 55 people.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer revealed on Thursday that Fleetwood's on Front Street, his restaurant and bar in the coastal town of Lahaina, had been destroyed.

"MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades," he wrote on social media. "This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.

"On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."

Representatives for his establishment wrote on its Instagram page, "As many of you have probably seen on the news, Lahaina Town has suffered tremendous damage and with that Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost. Words can not express the devastation that our community is facing right now."

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa, who was born in Hawaii, told his Instagram followers he was "devastated and heartbroken" over the fires and shared links to resources and an emergency fundraiser to help those in need.

According to officials, the wildfire that engulfed Lahaina is now 80% contained.