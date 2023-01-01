NEWS Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter becomes first-ever UK rap track to spend 10 weeks at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee’s reign at the top continues, with Sprinter becoming the first-ever UK Rap track to make it to 10 weeks at Number 1.



The duo’s dominance on the Official Singles Chart lands on the 50th anniversary of the birth of Hip-Hop, a truly serendipitous moment for the UK scene as well as the global celebration of the genre.



Becky Hill and Chase & Status rise up six places into the Top 10 for the first time today with their collaboration Disconnect (9). The DNB banger becomes Becky’s sixth Top 10 hit, while Chase & Status earn their fifth Top 10 single, and first in ten years.



The influential DJ duo are also present further down the chart this week, with fast-rising Flowdan and Bou link-up Baddadan rising 10 to a new peak of Number 21.



Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson rebound to Number 10 with 0800 Heaven, while Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s Desire rises six to Number 12, and Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken also reaches a new peak of Number 13.



D.O.D’s So Much In Love climbs back up seven to a brand-new peak of Number 16, while Anne-Marie & Shania Twain also re-enter the Top 20 at a new high of 18 for Unhealthy.



Doja Cat’s Paint the Town Red debuts at Number 20, the US multi-hyphenate’s first solo Top 20 single in two years.



Hailing from Manchester and already the holder of one Top 40 single this week, rising star Bou hits another new peak with Closer ft. Slay up seven (26) and finally, Travis Scott finds another hit from recent Number 1 album UTOPIA as Telekinesis with SZA and Future (31) enters the Official Top 40 for the first time.