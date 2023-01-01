NEWS The Hives lay rest to Randy Fitzsimmons on release of acclaimed new album Newsdesk Share with :





The HIves celebrate their new album with a rousing send off of Randy Fitzsimmons at London’s Rough Trade East. Out today, their brilliant new album The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons has been picking up acclaim across the board.



To honour the memory of their mysteriously missing sixth member, The Hives held a very special celebration of his life at Rough Trade East today and will return to Banquet Records on August 12th for a final send off. Complete with a custom-branded Hives hearse and coffin, the band paid their respects in true Hive Fashion.



The LP is a supercharged, head-banging collection of tracks produced by Patrik Berger (Robyn, Charli XCX) and engineered by Pelle Gunnerfedlt (Viagra Boys), making it their most electric release yet. The album release is accompanied by anthemic, rollicking single “Two Kinds of Trouble,” alongside a double-drummer video of Chris Dangerous performing “Rigor Mortis Radio” with Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders.



The Hives recently closed out an extended support slot for Arctic Monkeys on their European arena tour. In the autumn, they will return to North America with their “incredible, frenetic” (Rolling Stone) live show for a cross-country tour that completely SOLD OUT in less than 30 minutes. They have newly announced a Latin American kicking off in November. The Hives will be the first Western band to play in Venezuela in a decade.



​​In the twenty-five years since The Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. SPIN calls The Hives “the best live band on the planet” and Howlin’ Pelle “the greatest frontman in rock,” and the BBC dubbed the band “a force of nature.” Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and “Hate To Say I Told You So” earned a spot on Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000’s. They have sold millions of albums world-wide with multiple RIAA Gold-certifications. In the time since Lex Hives, the band has released 2019’s double A-side “I'm Alive”/“Good Samaritan” as well as a live album via Third Man Records, and embarked on a series of global tours. The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons marks a true renaissance.



Kicking off at Leeds Academy on March 27th, The Hives take their famously frenzied show to 12 cities across the UK and Ireland, culminating with a date at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 13th. Tickets are on-sale below.



March 2024

Wed 27th Leeds, Leeds Academy

Thu 28th Newcastle, City Hall

Fri 29th Nottingham, Rock City

Sat 30th Wolverhampton, The Halls



April 2024

Mon 1st Glasgow, Barrowland

Tue 2nd Bristol, Academy

Wed 3rd Brighton, Brighton Dome

Fri 5th Cardiff, Great Hall

Sat 6th Manchester, Academy

Mon 8th Dublin, Olympia

Wed 10th Norwich, UEA

Sat 13th London, Eventim Apollo



The Hives are Chris Dangerous, Vigilante Carlstroem, Nicholaus Arson, Howlin' Pelle, and The Johan And Only.

